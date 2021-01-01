From southern enterprises
Mirage TV/Media Stand
Add some allure to your living room area with this glamorous, mirrored media stand. Silver painted finish, beveled mirror accents, and crystal style knobs create a contemporary look that brightens any room in your home. Ample storage includes one drawer, open center area, and two cabinets for housing everything from games to electronic components. This spacious media stand is the ideal entertainment solution with a chic design. Your home’s design reflects your fabulous style with this mirrored media accent cabinet. From our family-owned company to your unique living space, SEI delivers a wide selection of quality furniture and home décor to complement your one-of-a-kind style. Orders received before 3pm local distribution center time for in stock items ship same business day