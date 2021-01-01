From boyd lighting
Mirage Outdoor LED Sconce by Boyd Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (E10494/277/C/BZ)
The Mirage Outdoor LED Sconce from Boyd Lighting is a modern design using open space as a vessel of elegant light. Its a piece that lifts the face of ones faÃ§ade or sets a tone of sophistication when framing a front door entryway. The architectural design is crafted in a stainless-steel box with an open-air construction. Its rectangular back panel creates mesmerizing optics of light and shapes through its mirrored character. Ambient LED light from above rains down, emphasizing the sharp vertical contours of the outer form. With nearly a century in the residential and commercial lighting business, Boyd Lighting is a US-based, family-owned business renowned for its visually stunning fixtures that are well-suited to residential and commercial interiors. Ideal for installation in dining areas, bathrooms, and outdoor areas, Boyd Lightings artistically-driven lighting concepts are carefully crafted by dedicated artisans. Creating innovative lighting collections for residential and commercial spaces remains a chief focus of this award-winning brand. Color: Bronze. Finish: Cinnamon Bronze