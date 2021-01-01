Crystorama Mirage 2-Light Wall Sconce - Color: Silver - Size: 2 light

The Mirage 2-Light Wall Sconce by Crystorama is an elegant addition to spaces with a minimalistic feel. A crisp, tapered, silk shade tops off this design, softly filtering a layer of illumination onto surroundings as it sits at the end of a gracefully arced arm that is accented with a series of oversized, hand-cut, faceted crystal beads. Anchored by a smooth, round wall plate, the layered composition of this wall sconce brings some decorative flair to the rooms it brightens. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel