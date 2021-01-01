Mirador Sofa by Bernhardt Design - Color: Brown (MIR_1A_3113_255)

Enjoy the view from the comfort of the Mirador Sofa. This unique sofa features modular sections that gang together to make the whole piece or can be taken apart to create multiple seats. Mirador features graceful sloping lines that are reminiscent of the horizon of a landscape. The sofa is supported by a polished aluminum frame with integrated levelers and non-marring glides. Choose from a variety of upholstery options to suit your design needs. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Color: Brown.