Human+Kind Miracle Make-Up Remover | Super-Soft Skin Cleansing and Face Exfoliating Wash Cloth | Eliminates Smear-Proof Make-up and Wipes Away Waterproof Cosmetics | Lasts up to 1,000 Washes

Our Miracle Make-Up Remover cloth is super soft, easy-to-use, and will change the way you remove make-up Removes: Stubborn mascara, smear-proof make-up, waterproof make-up, lipstick, foundation, and more Simply wet the Miracle Make-Up Remover with lukewarm water and gently wipe away make-up. Water is all you need This handy microfiber cloth will last up to 1,000 washes All of our products are vegan, cruelty free (no animal testing), and free from harmful chemicals - no parabens, no petrochemicals, SLS-free