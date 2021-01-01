From urban outfitters
Mira Printed Seersucker Duvet Cover
Dynamic texture tops this duvet cover, detailed with a puckered seersucker topped with a boho-inspired floral print featuring a central orientation with scrolling motifs all over. Cotton construction features flat sheeting at back, ties along interior corners to hold your duvet secure and a hidden-button closure to easily remove and toss in the wash. Shams and duvet insert sold separately. Content + Care. 100% Cotton Machine wash Imported Size Twin XL Dimensions: 90"l x 66"w Full/Queen Dimensions: 86"l x 86"w King Dimensions: 96"l x 104"w