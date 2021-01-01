Lano Minty Lanostick Lip Balm By Lano in Blue

Formulated with a lusciously rich lanolin base, this nourishing balm hydrates dry lips while locking in moisture. Its refreshingly minty finish is sure to make it a favorite for daily wear. About Lano While wishing for the perfect balm to soothe her ultra-dry lips, Kirsten Carriol recalled her grandparents' farm where she spent her childhood petting the sheep covered in lanolin-coated wool. Realizing the miracle wax that hydrated their skin could work for hers as well, she created Lano a line of lip, hand and body balms infused with moisturizing, Australian-made lanolin.