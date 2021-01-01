MINNESOTA Metal Style Design With Details T-Shirt

Beautiful, stylish MINNESOTA heavy metal style design with details. Show MN, MIN, Minneapolis, Twin Cities, St. Paul, Rochester, Bloomington, State of Hockey, The Gopher State pride w this artsy graphic fit 4 a king queen or prince. Cool vibes 2 rep USA. Fun gift for Minnesotan, students, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, wife, husband, mom, dad, brother, sister, boys, girls, kids. Wild fashionable idea 4 Christmas, college, university, sports. Hipster, trendy holiday souvenir from Land of 10,000 Lakes. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem