From breakwater bay
Minnesota Beach Lighthouse 30 in. x 18 in. Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat
Advertisement
Features:Technique: Woven / CraftedProduct Type: Door MatPrimary Material: CoirMaterial Details: Border: YesBorder Color: Border Material: Resistance Type: No resistanceAll Weather: YesLocation: OutdoorText: WelcomePattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorTheme: NauticalHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayShape: RectangleSeasonal Theme: SummerColor: Blue/BrownConstruction Type: HandmadeNon-Slip Backing: YesCleaning Method: Sweep / VacuumProduct Care: Simply shake briskly to remove dirtLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaCollegiate/Professional: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:CE Certified: Certifications: YesISO 9000 Certified: YesCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoUL Listed: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Mat Thickness: 0.7Overall Width: 18Overall Length: 30Overall Product Weight: 4Overall Height: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Mat Size: Rectangle 1'6" x 2'6"