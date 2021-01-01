From impressions
Impressions Minka Contemporary Floral Medallion Non-Slip Washable Area Rug
Choose from an assortment of rectangular sizes 100% Nylon Rug pad is not required Durable foam backing Rug can be folded compactly or rolled for easy storage Perfect for high-traffic areas like living rooms, playrooms, and entryways 0.18"/4.5mm rug thickness Area rug is stain resistant, colorfast, anti-static, fire retardant, mothproof, and hydrophobic This product is OEKO-TEX certified, which means that all fabrics and textiles used to craft this product are free of harmful chemicals and meet environmental and safety standards Area rug is machine washable. Be sure to vacuum regularly and spot clean. Rug pad not required due to non-slip backing. Your beautiful new rug will arrive folded, but don’t worry; these rugs are designed to be folded or rolled for easy storage. To smooth out these creases, place a heavy book or piece of furniture on top of the curved lines, or lay flat and vacuum regularly. Creases upon unfolding will naturally flatten out within 5 and 14 days.