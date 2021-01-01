From minister clothing christian gifts pastor & priest
Ministry Bag for Minister Seminary Student Funny Pastor Tote Tote Bag
Advertisement
Ministry bag gift for a minister, seminary student, or funny pastor. This Christian gift bag is ideal for carrying a prayer journal, bible, notebook, or books on Christianity. Great preacher gift, priest gift, chaplain gift, or religious gift. Seminary Student gift. This funny pastor gift features a church steeple and cross artwork. Black, blue, and white design is contemporary and eye-catching. Seminary school students and clergy members will agree they do it for the outcome, not the income 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.