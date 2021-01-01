From martinelli luce
Minipipistrello LED Table Lamp by Martinelli Luce - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (620/J/US/TI)
The Minipipistrello LED Table Lamp by Martinelli Luce is a miniature version of the 1965 design by Gae Aulenti. Drawing inspiration from the look and feel of floating forms, its glowing white opal shade extends widely as if spreading its wings to fly. Clearly demonstrating Aulentis extensive experience in architectural design, this piece combines a range of silhouettes to create a single structural fixture that brings life to any space. An award-winning lighting brand, Martinelli Luce is synonymous with forward-thinking contemporary table and floor lamps and an ever-expanding line of ultramodern pendants. Notable Martinelli Luce fixtures include the futuristic Pipistrello table lamp, the abstract Circular Pol pendant, and the mid-century modern Serpentine Lamp. Martinelli Luce fixtures feature a 1-year warranty and in-stock items ship from the US while special orders are dispatched directly from its Italian production facility; all returns are subject to a 25% restocking fee. Shape: Abstract. Color: Black. Finish: Titanium