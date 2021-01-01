From taiche

taiche Minimalistic Green Snowflake Hand Drawn Art Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Description

green, snow, snowflake, snowing, snowflakes, xmas, snowstorm, snowfall, winter, flakes, festive, christmas, pattern, freezing, decoration, cold, wintry, weather, december, frosty, fun, family christmas, novelty, ugly, chrismassy Minimalistic Green Snowflake Hand Drawn Art is a child-like design of an individual snowflake: A seasonal theme for a wintry white Christmas and ideal for any winter and Christmas lover as a novelty, themed holiday, ugly christmas or fun design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

