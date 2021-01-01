From shiseido
Shiseido Minimalist WhippedPowder Blush, One Size , Pink
What it is: An air-whipped, cream blush that transforms into a long-lasting, weightless, breathable powder with a soft-matte finish.What it does: This blush uses breakthrough AirFusion Technology to blend effortlessly across skin. The mousse-like texture transforms into an ultra-thin, featherweight powder with a soft matte finish that lasts for up to eight hours. It's available in eight vivid shades inspired by the House of Shiseido's muses and collaborators of the past and present.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This product is dermatologist-tested. It is formulated without oil and fragrance.Suggested Usage:-Apply sparingly with fingertips or dab onto cheeks using the gel blending tip of the Daiya Fude Face Duo Brush (sold separately) and buff out with its red, diamond-cut brush head.-A little goes a long way: Pat a small amount across your skin for a natural flush or layer to increase color intensity.-Size:0.17 oz/ 5 gIngredients:-AirFusion Technology: Micro bubbles of air lend this mousse-to-powder blush a featherweight feel.-Film Forming Resin: Helps color adhere to skin for up to eight hours.-Flexible Silicone Powder: Creates a silky texture that never looks dry.Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethicone, Titanium Dioxide (Nano), Silica, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Mica, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Aluminum Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Iron Oxides (Ci 77491), Dipropylene Glycol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, PEG-10 Dimethicone, Red 30 (Ci 73360), Iron Oxides (Ci 77492), Tocopherol, Polysilicone-2, Ultramarines (Ci 77007), Zinc Oxide.