From unique loom
5' x 8' Minimalist Solid Navy Blue Oval Area Throw Rug
From the Solo Collection, enhance the elegance of your decor with this stunning accent! This lovely machine-woven high pile rug brightens up your living spaces with gorgeous shades with solid patterns and attractive designs displaying an eye-catchy appeal. Ensuring easy maintenance and stain resistance, it will be a versatile asset for your decor. This oval rug will be an ideal choice for your living room, drawing room, etc. Product Features: Color(s): navy blue. Machine made. High pile. Backing: yes. Solid oval area throw rug. Recommended for indoor use only. Easy-to-clean, stain resistant and does not shed. Use rug pad to reduce slipping and sliding. Rug pad sold separately. Made in Turkey. Care instructions: Spot clean only. Regular vacuum - suction only. Use a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenly. Don't use beater bar (spinning brush) on the vacuum. Take it outside and shake it out. In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying downward pressure on the crease. Dimensions: 5' wide x 8' long. Pile height: 0.75". Material(s): polyester/polypropylene. Backing: jute