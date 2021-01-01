From the best neutral color art designs

Minimalist Neutral Yellow Mustard and Navy Blue Shapes Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Add some fun to your minimalist collection by featuring this light yellow, and navy blue geometrical shape design! This beautiful design is ideal for fans of simple pastel colors and abstract shapes! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com