Marmot Minimalist Jacket
The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. This Marmot Minimalist Jacket is a lightweight design with heavyweight features. GORE-TEX Paclite â¢ GORE-TEX Paclite 100% recycled fabric is lightweight and easily packable for long trips. Built for durability, this fabric combines water/wind proofing with a breathable design that's made for a day on the go. â¢ PFC-free Durable Water-Repellent (DWR) coating sheds light moisture to help keep you dry and comfortable. Attached, adjustable hood with stand collar gives you extra coverage when you need it most. Full zip closure with snap/hook-and-loop close storm flap. Marmot DriClime lined chin guard DriClime mesh is a lightweight fabric that provides superior wicking performance. Marmot Angel-Wing Movement at the shoulders allow for full range of movement without letting the cold air in while hook-and-loop adjustable cuffs seals in warmth. Pit zips let you regulate your core temperature easily. On seam, zip close hand pockets. Elastic drawcord hem lets you get the perfect fit every time. Brand hits throughout. 100% recycled polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Chest Measurement: 37 in Sleeve Length: 29 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.