From inbox zero
Minimalist Corner Desk
Advertisement
Two-in-one design: This computer desk is a combination of bookshelf and computer desk. The four-story bookshelf can be placed on the left or right side. Books and documents can be placed on the shelf and are easily accessible. High work efficiency and easy to read.Spacious desktop: This large desktop allows you to have more working space, which is perfect for your laptop or desktop and all office accessories.Sturdy: The legs are made of heavy metal, and the surface of the metal tubular frame is coated with corrosion-resistant powder. The table top and shelf are made of 1.5 cm density board to provide a sturdy table.Corner design: Anti-collision corner design can protect you and your family.Easy to assemble: We have clear installation instructions, and each part and circuit board has its own number, which makes assembly easy.Applicable scenarios: Suitable for bedrooms, study rooms, offices, living rooms, etc., which can save space. Color: Brown