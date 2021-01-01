Lavish Home Minimalist Clear Acrylic Catch-All Decorative Tray

Have a stylish versatile holder for accessories and necessities with the Minimalist Clear Acrylic Catch-All Decorative Tray by Lavish Home. This chic tray is made of thick-gauge, exceptionally clear acrylic for strength and minimalist style. Its the perfect DIY tray; place self-adhesive design paper on the tray to add your own personal flair and give any room a clean, modern touch. This rectangular tray is perfect for holding headphones, eye glasses, trinkets, jewelry, mail, keys, loose change and more. The valet tray is perfect for your entryway console, bar cart, vanity, bedroom, bathroom or kitchen counter. A perfect blend of simplicity and glamour, this luxe tray would make a great gift for special events, birthdays, housewarming, holidays and wedding parties.