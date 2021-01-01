Minimalist Ambient Glow LED Floor Lamp With Dimmer In Brushed Steel And White Marble

Slim and sleek, this minimalist ambient glow floor lamp is a must-have for the contemporary home. A long, single tube emits 2,500 lumens of fully dimmable light that reflects off of the wall, filling the room with a warm, ambient glow. A chunky, rectangle-shaped white marble base adds a touch of elegance to this modern style. A touch dimmer switch is conveniently located at the top of the shade. This lamp is not smart outlet compatible and has a clear cord. The LED lights are integrated into the lamp and are not replaceable, but last 50,000 hours.