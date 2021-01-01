From fun cute, trendy designs & more
Minimal Purple Smiley Face Minimalist Smile Face Girly Cute Tote Bag
This Minimal Purple Smiley Face Minimalist Smile Face Pattern is great for retro lovers of Groovy hippie indie and Minimalist aesthetic. This trendy design is sure to match w/ your style & aesthetic. Great gift idea for women, teens & girls. Design features a smiley faces in an abstract retro vintage style pattern in Cute purple tones. Makes a great gift idea for Valentines day, Christmas, Xmas stocking stuffer, Birthday and any occasion. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.