Stainless steel case with a stainless steel mesh bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White dial with silver-tone hands. No markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 35 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 18 mm. Fold over slip through clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Minimal Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Calvin Klein Minimal Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch K3M52152.