Only Hearts Minimal Bodysuit in Black. - size S (also in L, M) Only Hearts Minimal Bodysuit in Black. - size S (also in L, M) 100% nylon. Hand wash cold. Pull-on styling. Adjustable shoulder straps. Swiss dot fabric. Made in USA. ONLY-WI1026. 8829. Since 1978, Only Hearts has offered romantics the best in fashionable lingerie, or what founder Helena Stuart calls inner outerwear. The collection features camis, bras, and slips easily layered under dresses and tops, but also cute enough to wear alone. Over the years, the line has evolved to feature not only undergarments, but undergarment-inspired, ready-to-wear styles.