From sodapup
Miniature Plastic White Taster Spoons - 250 Count
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Adorable, miniature disposable tasting spoon perfect for giving customers samples of jams, jellies, honey, ice cream, frozen yogurt, and other delicacies. Spoons are intended for one use but are sturdy enough to handle thick jams, custard, gelato, and ice cream. Cute, small spoons are an economical choice as it reduces wast of larger cutlery. Restaurants use these spoons to taste food and frosting while baking / cooking. Perfect for use with miniature desert shooters or appetizers.