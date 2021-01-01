Hallmark Keepsake 0.875" Miniature Christmas Ornament 2021, Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack Toy, Mini

MINI ORNAMENT - This plastic miniature Christmas tree ornament measures 0.5" W x 0.875" H x 0.5" D. Decorate a tabletop tree for the kids with favorite toys like this Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack miniature Keepsake Christmas ornament. Cute ornament features a vintage design of the classic toddler toy. Add a nostalgic touch to your holiday decorating with this fun baby toy Christmas tree ornament. This artist crafted Keepsake Ornament comes pre-packaged in a box for easy gift giving, preservation and storage. Dated 2021 in copyright.