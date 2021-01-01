Norma Kamali Mini Tie Front Shirt Dress in Black 95% poly 5% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Velcro front closure. Signature jersey fabric. Waist tie closure. Raw cut edges. NOMF-WD211. KK4203PL282001. About the designer: Invention, Design and Function go hand in hand for Norma Kamali. She is known for her innovative yet timeless approach to fashion. Norma Kamali is not only known for her swim collection, but her other bodies of work includes timeless modern clothing in every classification.