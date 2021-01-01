Old Mother Hubbard Mini Soft & Tasty Peanut Butter & Bacon Flavor Baked Biscuit Dog Treats, 8-oz bag

Give your four-legged friend a flavor he can savor with Old Mother Hubbard Peanut Butter & Bacon Biscuits. These soft, oven-baked dog treats feature the flavorful taste of all-natural peanut butter, bacon and oatmeal. They are baked slowly to lock in freshness and crafted into fun biscuits with a soft and tasty texture that your canine companion will love. These wholesome dog treats are paw-fect as training rewards and do not contain any artificial preservatives or meat by-products. They are formulated to make a healthy addition to any doggie dude’s daily diet.