Vitakraft Mini Slims Carrot Flavor Nibble Stick Small Animal Treats, 1.76-oz bag

Make your peanut pet the hoppiest on the block when you give her a Vitakraft Mini Slims Carrot Flavor Nibble Stick Small Animal Treats to nibble on. Made with farm-grown carrots and fresh grains, this snack is light and crunchy, providing the paw-fect opportunity for her to use her chewing instincts and take care of her teeth. This palatable treat is also easy to digest so her tummy stays just as happy as her taste buds. It’s made with only healthful ingredients, leaving out artificial flavors, preservatives and added sugar.