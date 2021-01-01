Focus Industries Mini Round Back LED BBQ Light with Clamp Base - Color: Silver

Make sure the grill marks on your favorite foods are just right with the Mini Round Back LED BBQ Light with Clamp Base from Focus Industries to your side. The beauty of the piece is its clamp base, securing the structure neatly across a range of BBQ work stations. A flex arm connects a stainless-steel stem and head, making sure you have the ideal glow over your grill. Its sleek flared housing brings together the sharp, sophisticated design of the highly-functional piece. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Stainless Steal