Marlo Laz Mini Porte Bonheur Diamond Necklace in Garnet
Marlo Laz Mini Porte Bonheur Diamond Necklace in Garnet: Ready to ship in 2 weeks. This diamond-encrusted take on Marlo Laz’s signature coin necklace is done in a rounded octagonal shape and forged from a gorgeous, light-catching yellow gold. That bezel-set gemstone in the center makes for a gorgeous focal point. But the stellar craftsmanship won’t be the only reason you’ll want to wear this pendant every day, because see that enamel lettering? It’s French for “lucky charm.” 14k yellow gold Length: 16" Made in USA.