Laura Lombardi Mini Porta Earrings in Gold Plated Brass: This piece is Final Sale!.Ready to ship in 1-2 weeks. This triple threat of interlocking brass hoops is the quickest way to step up your go-to T-shirt and jeans. But that’s not all they’re good for: They’re an effortlessly chic one-and-done way to accessorize jumpsuits, swimsuits, pantsuits, all of it. Our advice? Keep them close by (in your purse, in your desk drawer…) so you can pop them in whenever. Brass with gold fill post back 1.5" in length.