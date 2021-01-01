Dr. Barbara Sturm - Mini Night Serum, 10ml - one size

Specifically formulated to work while you sleep and your skin renews and rejuvenates, this miniature version of Dr. Barbara Sturm's [serum id1272193] is packed with Cotton Thistle Extract to support the regeneration of the skin barrier and Hyaluronic Acid to replenish moisture reserves. Poria Cocos and Beta-Glucan work together to calm irritation and reduce the appearance of redness, while antioxidant Purslane defends against damage stemming from environmental pollution and poor diet. - Suitable for all skin types