Balenciaga Mini Hourglass Top Handle Bag in Green
Balenciaga Mini Hourglass Top Handle Bag in Green Croc embossed leather with smooth leather lining and antique gold-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Measures approx 4.5W x 3H x 2D. Handle measures approx 6 in length with a 2 drop. Adjustable and detachable shoulder strap measures approx 52 in length. Back slot pocket and interior card slot. Logo charm at front. BALF-WY602. 637372-1LRGM-3011. About the designer: Creative director since 2015, Demna Gvasalia continues Balenciaga’s tradition of extreme experimentation, bringing his uniquely subversive vision to the storied French house. Merging the worlds of streetwear and high fashion, and blatantly disregarding industry conventions, Gvasalia reconfigures the label’s archival pieces with signature exaggerated silhouettes, asymmetric cuts, and acid colorways. Androgynous blazers, trench coats, and wool overcoats are cut in oversized shapes, while t-shirts, hoodies, and knitwear feature signature logo graphics.