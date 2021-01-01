From burberry
BURBERRY Mini Her Eau de Parfum Set 0.16 oz/ 5 mL & 0.25 oz/ 7.5 mL
Fragrance Family: Floral Scent Type: Fruity Floral Key Notes: Dark Berries, Jasmine, Musk-AmberFragrance Description: This exclusive, mini Her Eau de Parfum set is a must-have for fragrance lovers everywhere. Ready to gift or collect, the perfumes are presented in a box finished with a ribbon embossed with the new house logo. Effortlessly stylish, energetic, optimistic, adventurous, and bold, Her by BURBERRY is a gourmand fragrance with a British twist, capturing the boundless spirit of London. The scent blends crushed berries with violet and jasmine and is rounded out with wood and creamy amber. This set contains:- 0.16 oz/ 5 mL Her Eau de Parfum - 0.25 oz/ 7.5 mL Her Eau de Parfum Travel Spray