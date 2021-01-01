Craft-tastic – Mini Glitter Bowl Kit – Craft Kit Makes 3 Different-Sized Tiny Glitter Bowls

MAKE 3 TINY GLITTER BOWLS: Craft 3 colorful glitter bowls with this easy-to-make craft. GREAT GIFT: Make the glitter-glue mix, paint on a form, and wait to dry. That’s it! SHIMMER AND SHINE: With 3 different colors of glitter, the possibilities and designs are up to you! DISPLAY YOUR TREASURES: These 3 cute & tiny bowls are perfect for earrings, rings and smaller bling! COMPLETE ARTS & CRAFTS KIT: This set includes all the materials needed to make 3 mini glitter bowls. No special tools or additional supplies to buy., Manufacturer: Ann Williams Group, LLC