Mini Farrago Pendant Light 02 by Roll & Hill - Color: White - Finish: Brass - (MINFP02-PBRA-OAK-120)

Inspired by the masts of wooden sailing ships, the Mini Farrago Pendant 2 is an engineering marvel in both influence and execution. This Jason Miller design is offered by Roll & Hill in materials befitting its nautical vision, lending architectural charm and sophistication to any dining room, living area or office space. The pendant installs with traditional wiring for a consistently brilliant addition to the home, or a compatible dimmer for adaptable ambiance. Based in Brooklyn, New York, Roll & Hill was founded in 2010 to create unique, contemporary lighting designs. Roll & Hill offers dynamic works by independent designers that expand across a range of product types, from LED desk lamps to modular chandeliers. Building on geometric shapes and a variety of historical influences, their collection is made from rich materials and is assembled by hand. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: Polished Brass