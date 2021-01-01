Victoria's Secret Mini Coco Lotion Hydrating Body Lotion 3 fl oz/ 88 ml

Description FEEL COMFORTABLE IN YOUR SKIN. Your #1 obsession for full-body softness and hydration, made mini. This best-selling dream cream is all whipped up for a cloud-like feel. Smooth on skin for a soft, healthy-looking glow. INGREDIENT SPOTLIGHT: COCONUT OIL Made up of mega-softening Fatty Acids, Coconut Oil is one of nature's most powerful ingredients. TSA-friendlyDermatologist testedQuick absorptionDaily EssentialFrom formulation to finished product, we are free of animal testingDye-free formula 3 fl oz/ 88 mL