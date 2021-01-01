Mini Chou Portable Cordless LED Lamp by LZF - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (CHOU MN LED UL 34)

The Mini Chou Portable Cordless LED Lamp by LZF is a little lamp with bright light and a big personality. This petite portable lantern was designed by Yonoh as a modern, scaled-down version of traditional Japanese paper lanterns, or chouchin. Each one is made by hand using real Wood Veneer which, with its natural wood grain, results in each having its own unique markings. This battery-operated lamp can last for up to 7 hours at full power when fully charged, making a great option for stylish picnics on the beach, outdoor dinner parties on the deck or intimate late-night cocktails on the balcony. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Color: Black.