This Deluxe Mini Chevron Woven Ribbon Comes In A Variety Of Fun Colors And Since The Design Is Woven Into The Fabric, The Ribbon Looks Almost Identical On Both Sides. The Edges Are Wired And Sewn With Matching White Thread To Give It A Finishing Touch. This Ribbon Holds Its Shape Beautifully So It Is Easy To Style. Mix And Match Colors For A Bow That Really Pops. Made Of 100% Polyester. - Black Mini Chevron Woven Ribbon - 1-1/2 X 20 Yards - Grosgrain - Satin Ribbon by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.