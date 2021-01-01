Mini Box Grater - Parmesan Cheese, Lemon, Garlic, Ginger, Chocolate Stainless Steel Coarse & Fine Grater Food Storage Container & Lid Space.

Best Quality Guranteed. SPACE SAVING; IDEAL FOR RVS & SMALL KITCHENS Grater is designed to be Small & Compact; Easy & Convenient Storage with its Space-Saving Design; Perfect for RV kitchenettes & small kitchens with limited storage space: Designed to easily fit in most kitchen drawers 2-IN-1 GRATER / FOOD STORAGE CONTAINER WITH LID Ideal size for grating small quantities of ingredients; Doubles as a Convenient & Durable Food Storage Container with Lid STAINLESS STEEL GRATING BLADE Grating Blade made of 430 stainless steel to ensure Smooth & Effort-less Grating; Dual Grating Blade includes Coarse grating & Fine grating; Comfortable & Light in hand for easy control during food prep tasks; Designed for Left-Handed & Right-Handed users IDEAL FOR GRATING CHEESES / VEGETABLES / CHOCOLATE Ideal for grating Cheeses for Pizza or Pasta; Parmesan, Asiago, Cheddar, Monterrey Jack, Gruyere, etc.; Garlic or Ginger; Grate Chocolate to decorate desserts DIMENS