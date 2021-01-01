From nearly natural
Nearly Natural Mini 9in. Rose and Hydrangea Artificial Decorative Vase Silk Arrangements, Pink
Accent Bare spaces with this artificial arrangement of silk roses designed in feminine hues and highlighted with hydrangea floral and dark green foliage. Reaches 9in. High from a decorative vase. Shop with confidence knowing our collections. . . "Looks so real, they're Nearly Natural! " Pioneers in our industry; Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head Designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry. . . Nature. Overall product dimensions: 11 in. W x 8 in. D x 9 in. H; planter dimensions: H: 8. 25 in. W: 4. 75 in. D: 3. 75 in. No maintenance required; no watering. Looks full and fresh every day. Soft, feminine colors. Great for tight spaces. Requires no upkeep. Tucked in a decorative vase. Recommended for indoor use or a covered, protected outdoor location. Silk Plants are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. Measurements are from the bottom of the pot/planter to the furthest extended Flower or leaf on the arrangement. Width Dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched Dimension.