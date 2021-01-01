From bareminerals
bareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick - Confidence
This creamy moisturizing lipstick is made with minimal ingredients for maximal results; it's proven to significantly improve the look of lip lines, texture and dryness in just one week - even after you take it off - and provides 2X hydration* and 2X rich color* with one swipe. With just 19 ingredients - MINERALIST Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick is formulated with 76% naturally derived extracts, including sustainably sourced botanicals from around the world. MINERALIST Lipstick is infused with omega-packed, cold-pressed European Sea Buckthorn Fruit Oil; Mediterranean Olive Oil and antioxidant-rich Moroccan Pomegranate Extract to hydrate, nourish and replenish for softer, smoother lips. Because we believe less does more, we left out the unnecessary additives, including Parabens, Phthalates, Synthetic Fragrance, PEGs and Mineral Oil. Each MINERALIST shade is inspired by the healing powers of natural minerals, crystals and gemstones, and features a subtle, uplifting natural scent of Prickly Pear and Açaí.With less dryness and visible lip lines, and more rich color and lip smoothness, MINERALIST Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick was created for the minimalist and maximalist in all of us. MORE CLEAN VEGAN NATURALSLESS UNNECESSARY INGREDIENTS *Based on 1-week clinical & consumer studies with 32 women *Based on an instrumental study vs. similar lipsticks without olive oil. Color: Confidence