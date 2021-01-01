Elrene Mineral Solid Tab Top Room Darkening Curtain - 52 in. W x 108 in. L

Advertisement
Indoor/outdoor tab top window curtainThe Matine solid indoor/outdoor curtains are the perfect solution for any outdoor or patio space. These versatile window panels are water repellant, mold, mildew, and fade resistant, and offer UPF 50+ sun and UV protection. Tab top header features Velcro-like fastening for effortless hanging in any space. Curtains are 52 in. wide by 84, 95 or 108 in. long. 100% polyester. Sold as a single panel. Easy care, machine washable.drape single panel gives your windows a look of simple sophistication with the durability to withstand the elements. A cinch to hang and adjust, place in the patio, gazebo or any room in your home. mildew resistant, water repellent and UV protection of 50+. secure with easily adjustable Velcro tab closures at the top. Window curtain panels are sold individually. Machine washable. Color: Mineral.