From raynaud

Mineral Irise Warm Gray Teacup

$130.00
In stock
Buy at neimanmarcus

Description

Teacup made of porcelain. Holds 8.5 ounces. 3.7"W x 2.4"T. Dishwasher safe. Made in France.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com