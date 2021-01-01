From onzie
Onzie Mindful Mask - Set of 2
The Onzie Mindful Mask - Set of 2 was designed using a multi-layered, quick-drying, and breathable fabric with Full Flex Spandex technology and a high-performance inner lining so you can comfortably stay covered. Approved Manufacturer of LA Protects: A collective of LA manufacturers pulling together to help meet the mayor of Los Angeles' goal of producing 5M non-medical masks. Two-pack and pre-packed non-medical, reusable face masks with elastic straps for a snug fit. All masks are cut from the same fabric, but the exact placement may vary from mask to mask NOT certified Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) 76% polyester, 24% spandex. Machine wash before wearing, hang dry.