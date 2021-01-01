From roxy
Roxy Mind of Freedom Underwire Bralette
The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. The versatile Roxy Mind of Freedom Underwire Bralette features textured recycled rib knit swimwear fabric for a comfortable and classic swimwear look. Underwire bra with removeable padding. High support level. Adjustable straps with rings and sliders. Adjustable G-hook back closure with 3 holes. Best suited to cup sizes A/B/C Metal ROXY plaque in back. 91% recycled nylon; 9.0% elastane. Machine washable. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.