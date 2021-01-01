Mina Modern TV Stand Entertainment Cabinet Console with a Natural Wood Finish and Matte Accents with Storage Doors for Living Media Room OakBlack

Mina is a unique and modern TV stand with its rattan details of texture on its cabinet doors that gives this entertainment console a sleek boho-chic design. Store your stereo, or gaming system, or other entertainment media devices on the open shelves or behind the cabinet doors, where conveniently located holes allow you to run cords in the back of the unit, helping keep everything organized. Lifetime manufacturer: try for 100 days. Easy 45-minute assembly. Length: 47' x Width: 16' x Height: 22' TV stand entertainment cabinet.