Mina LED Pendant Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (700TDMINAP1CPB-LEDWD)
The Mina Mini Pendant Light by Tech Lighting showcases a classic, laser-etched pure optical crystal outer orb, gently holding a matching inner sphere that looks seemingly suspended in mid-air. Concealed within the socket that holds the beautiful shade is an energy-efficient LED light source. When lit, the light diffuses and reflects through the inner orb to cast a downward glow that is ideal for performing tasks. This fixture can be installed on its own or in rows to bring a modern yet raw touch to both commercial and residential interior spaces. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Shape: Globe. Color: Black. Finish: Black