Milo Leather Sofa by Moroni - Color: Brown (36103BS1961)

Advertisement
Striking details combined with comfortable forms to design an attractive mid-century modern sofa, the Milo Leather Sofa shape the ideal seating for a sophisticated modern living space. Handcrafted in premium Italian leather upholstery, with high-density foam cushions and kiln-dried hardwood. As time goes by, the Milo Leather Sofa becomes more enjoyable and comfortable. The sofa also comes in a variety of other seating styles. For more than 10 years, Californian leather furniture maker Moroni has been celebrating mid-century modern style. Crafted from the finest Italian leather, Moroni furniture brings traditional taste to suit the contemporary lifestyle. Made for the home or the office, this selection of classic Moroni furniture includes signature leather sofas and chairs in a variety of styles and colors. Color: Brown.