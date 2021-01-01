From stance
Stance Milly Quarter
Experience mood-boosting comfort in the Stance Milly Quarter socks. The Stance Infiknit technology never rips, never tears. Made for good. But if you're turbo-gnarly and rip one, we got you. Landing at just above your ankle, these socks are the mid-point between our low and crew heights. Moderate cushioning throughout the sock for a secure fit with enhanced impact protection. 44% nylon, 30% merino wool, 24% polyester, 2% elastane. Machine wash, line dry. Imported.